2016 Mazda MAZDA6

73,517 KM

Details Description Features

$14,895

+ tax & licensing
Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

GT LEATHER NAV ROOF & MORE

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

  • Listing ID: 5389910
  • Stock #: 48821
  • VIN: JM1GJ1V50G1404586

73,517KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
HEADS UP DISPLAY
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Blind spot sensor
Speed-Sensing Steering
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 6.1L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 11
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Engine litres: 2.5
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L
Interior cargo volume: 419 L (15 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/45WR19.0
Rear tires: 225/45WR19.0
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Display: digital/analog
Wheel size: 19
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Speaker type: Bose
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Rear collision: warning
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4)
Passenger volume: 2,824L (99.7 cu.ft.)
Rear hiproom: 1,425mm (56.1)
Fuel economy combined: 7.6L/100 km
Exterior length: 4,895mm (192.7)
Horsepower: 184hp @ 5,700RPM
Torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 3,250RPM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 419 L (15 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,945kg (4,288lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,830mm (111.4)
Front headroom: 950mm (37.4)
Front hiproom: 1,425mm (56.1)
Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 5,700RPM
Engine torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 3,250RPM
Rear legroom: 984mm (38.7)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

