2016 Mazda MAZDA6

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Trim Leather upholstery Leather shift knob Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System HEADS UP DISPLAY SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability MP3 decoder Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Blind spot sensor Speed-Sensing Steering Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4') Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy highway: 6.1L/100 km Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Engine displacement: 2.5 L Max seating capacity: 5 Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Speakers: 11 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Engine litres: 2.5 Tailpipe finisher: chrome Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L Interior cargo volume: 419 L (15 cu.ft.) Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Front tires: 225/45WR19.0 Rear tires: 225/45WR19.0 Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear Display: digital/analog Wheel size: 19 Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1) Primary LCD size: 7.0 Speaker type: Bose Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Rear collision: warning Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94) Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2) Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5) Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1) Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1 Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4) Passenger volume: 2,824L (99.7 cu.ft.) Rear hiproom: 1,425mm (56.1) Fuel economy combined: 7.6L/100 km Exterior length: 4,895mm (192.7) Horsepower: 184hp @ 5,700RPM Torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 3,250RPM Interior maximum cargo volume: 419 L (15 cu.ft.) GVWR: 1,945kg (4,288lbs) Wheelbase: 2,830mm (111.4) Front headroom: 950mm (37.4) Front hiproom: 1,425mm (56.1) Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 5,700RPM Engine torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 3,250RPM Rear legroom: 984mm (38.7)

