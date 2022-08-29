Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA6

124,059 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats

GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

124,059KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9176986
  • Stock #: NB0915A
  • VIN: JM1GJ1W51G1410928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,059 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Head-Up Display!

Stylish and refined, this 2016 Mazda 6 offers great fuel efficiency, sports like handling and a impressively luxury finished interior. This 2016 Mazda Mazda6 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2016 Mazda 6 offers incredible fuel economy, loads of passenger room and an invigorating driving experience all in one great-looking mid-size sedan. With its sleek and stylish exterior, to its top-quality interior materials, you'll never go back to ordinary sedans.This sedan has 124,059 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Mazda6's trim level is GT. Enjoy premium features with the 2017 Mazda6 GT. This model features LED headlights with signature lighting as well as LED fog lights for improved visibility in all weather conditions. Get comfortable in the memory drivers seat with two settings while the front passenger enjoys a six-way power adjustment for prime positioning. Get in the mood with the perfect road music playing over the Bose audio which comes with 11 speakers. Also standard is a voice-activated navigation system, a heated leather steering wheel, heated leather seats, a sunroof, a head-up display, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate controls, power windows and locks, and the advanced keyless entry system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Head-up Display, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Navigation
Premium Sound Package

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

