2016 MINI Cooper Countryman
S All4 - Leather Seats
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman
S All4 - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$13,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,299KM
VIN WMWZC5C55GWT39215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Absolute Black Metallic
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,299 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!
More than a quirky crossover, this legendary MINI Countryman is fast, reliable, and very luxurious. This 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
From its spacious and very supportive seats, to the upscale interior the driver and passengers are surrounded by and the poised handling it delivers regardless of the road conditions or surface. With ALL4 all-wheel drive as standard, it's ready to tackle anything the road or Mother Nature throws your way - whether you're driving through town or exploring new horizons. Take a closer look at this MINI Countryman and explore its premium and practical features.This wagon has 107,299 kms. It's absolute black metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cooper Countryman's trim level is S All4. This 2016 Mini Cooper Countryman is an excellently engineered crossover SUV with plenty of power and traction for when its needed thanks to its all time full wheel drive. Other Options Include stylish aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, roof rack rails, a 6 speaker stereo with USB inputs and Bluetooth connectivity, supportive front sports seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, leather upholstered seats and door trims, a refrigerated box in the glove box and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $132.11 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Manual front air conditioning
Seating
Leather Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Run flat tires
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Center Console: Full with storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Pre-wiring for anti-theft alarm system
Leatherette seat upholstery
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Rear Head Room: 953 mm
Passenger knee airbags
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,860 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,323 mm
Curb weight: 1,455 kg
Overall Width: 1,789 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Manual child safety locks
Front Leg Room: 1,025 mm
Overall height: 1,561 mm
Overall Length: 4,110 mm
Rear Leg Room: 858 mm
Wheelbase: 2,595 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,170 L
1 USB port
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Halogen Reflector Headlights
Clock : Digital
$13,498
+ taxes & licensing>
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman