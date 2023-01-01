2016 Nissan Rogue

$17,880 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 0 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9761578

9761578 Stock #: 68211

68211 VIN: 5N1AT2MV0GC887892

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 68211

Mileage 154,077 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Trunk/hatch auto-latch Tracker System Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: continuously variable automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Power Liftgate Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Seat upholstery: leather Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Horsepower: 170hp @ 6,000rpm Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Engine displacement: 2.5 L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs) Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Engine horsepower: 170hp @ 6,000RPM Approach angle: 17 deg Departure angle: 25 deg Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L Rear cargo: power liftgate Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg Fuel economy city: 9.5L/100 km 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Compression ratio: 9.60 to 1 Speakers: 9 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Passenger volume: 2,843L (100.4 cu.ft.) Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera front Exterior parking camera left Exterior parking camera right Primary LCD size: 7.0 Speaker type: Bose CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Proximity key: doors and push button start Rear collision: warning Rear legroom: 963mm (37.9) Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94) Front hiproom: 1,372mm (54.0) Internet access capable: NissanConnect Rear hiproom: 1,323mm (52.1) Forward collision: mitigation Drive type: all-wheel Blind spot: warning Ground clearance (min): 188mm (7.4) Front shoulder room: 1,438mm (56.6) Fuel economy combined: 8.6L/100 km Exterior length: 4,630mm (182.3) Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5) Curb weight: 1,643kg (3,622lbs) Smart device integration: NissanConnect Torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9) Interior cargo volume: 1,112 L (39 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,982 L (70 cu.ft.) Wheelbase: 2,706mm (106.5) Front legroom: 1,092mm (43.0) Engine torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4) Exterior height: 1,696mm (66.8) Front tires: 225/60VR18.0 Rear tires: 225/60VR18.0 Rear headroom: 934mm (36.8) GVWR: 2,089kg (4,605lbs) Exterior parking camera rear: Around View Monitor yes Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Engine litres: 2.5L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.