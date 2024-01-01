$17,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru BRZ
6sp
2016 Subaru BRZ
6sp
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,200KM
VIN JF1ZCAB1XG9604242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 119,200 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru BRZ is an outstanding sports coupe for keen drivers with its responsive ride, boxer engine, and excellent ergonomics. This 2016 Subaru BRZ is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Stripped of all but what is necessary for driving enjoyment, this Subaru BRZ is a symbol of sports car purity. It's a sports coupe built for no other reason than to magnify the joy of driving for all who get behind the wheel. A performer at heart, this BRZ uses rear-wheel drive and a low-profile, compact boxer engine to its advantage for divine cornering and balanced handling that thrills at any speed. The driver-centric interior is completely focused on the driver's connection to the road. Welcome to driving paradise. This coupe has 119,200 kms. It's world rally blue pearl in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Clock: In-dash
Center Console: Full with storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Audio system memory card slot
Rear buckets
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,065 mm
Audio System Premium Brand: Pioneer
Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,384 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,670 kg
Rear Leg Room: 759 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Front Head Room: 944 mm
Overall Length: 4,235 mm
AppLink
Overall height: 1,285 mm
Max cargo capacity: 196 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,149 mm
Rear Head Room: 888 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,314 mm
Curb weight: 1,253 kg
1 USB port
Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
