2016 Subaru Impreza
2.0i - Touch Screen - Bluetooth
2016 Subaru Impreza
2.0i - Touch Screen - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
71,749KM
Used
VIN JF1GPAA68GH289553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0308B
- Mileage 71,749 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry!
Compact in size, huge in style and substance, this Subaru Impreza is a different kind of compact with standard all-wheel drive. This 2016 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Ready to go all out, this Subaru Impreza is built to last, protect, and get you where you want to go. This Impreza boasts a bold design, advanced safety features, and a drive thats fully connected. Plus, with standard all-wheel drive and great fuel economy, youre free to go nearly anywhere you want. This Impreza is more than a car. Its a Subaru. This low mileage wagon has just 71,749 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Impreza's trim level is 2.0i. The 2.0i trim is the entry point into the Impreza lineup but by no means is it shy on great feature. In this Impreza 2.0i, you get all wheel drive as a standard feature, a roomy and family-friendly interior, a comfortable ride and comprehensive list features including keyless entry, power windows and door locks, air conditioning, tilt and cruise control halogen headlamps, Bluetooth streaming audio, a 6.2-in touchscreen display radio/media hub with steering wheel controls, STARLINK smartphone integration, back-up camera and cloth seats. Unbelievable value for a well appointed car! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Myers Automotive Group
2016 Subaru Impreza