2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,053KM
VIN JF2GPABC8G8301197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Gray Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,053 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Touch Screen!
Does a spontaneous trek up a dirt trail for some camping sound appealing? If so, this off-road-ready Subaru Crosstrek could be for you. This 2016 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
A rare combination of efficiency and capability, this Subaru Crosstrek is meant for more with a tall ground clearance, standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and impressive fuel economy. Factor in the durability Subaru is known for and its clear. In this Crosstrek, you are going to love where it takes you. This SUV has 161,053 kms. It's dark gray metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Sport. Experience a euphoria, possibility, and confidence that's suited for any adventure with the Crosstrek Sport. As an upgrade from the Touring trim, the Sport offers all the same features plus a glass sunroof, multi reflector halogen fog lights, HID headlights and a roof spoiler with an integrated brake light. On the inside, the Sport is a bit more dressed up with a leather wrapped steering wheel with orange stitching and a leather capped gear selector. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Touch Screen, Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Touch Screen
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Overall Width: 1,780 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Wheelbase: 2,635 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 900 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Length: 4,450 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,348 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg
Curb weight: 1,455 kg
Rear Head Room: 957 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,377 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,326 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
Vehicle Emissions: PZEV
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,615 mm
STARLINK
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek