With its razor sharp lines and strong presence, this Toyota Highlander takes sport utility styling into new territory. This 2016 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Nepean.



Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander places an emphasis on safety, comfort, economy and reliability while following the company's latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV. This SUV has 329500 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Go wherever your imagination leads in this impressive Highlander XLE. It blends utility and style with contemporary features like an integrated AVN premium navigation system, a power sunroof, power liftgate and built in roof rack, front fog lamps, an 8 inch colour display screen, advanced voice recognition with bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats with leather and SofTex seat surfaces, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, 19 inch aluminum wheels, a rear view camera and Toyota's smart key system with push button start plus a lot more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.



