$11,998+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Prius
c TECHNOLOGY - Navigation - Sunroof
2016 Toyota Prius
c TECHNOLOGY - Navigation - Sunroof
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,547KM
VIN JTDKDTB38G1125001
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,547 KM
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels!
Behind the wheel, you'll find a new level of driving pleasure that defies your expectations. The all-new Prius C gives you a smooth, comfortable ride and lively handling that serves up fun and functionality in equal measure. This 2016 Toyota Prius C is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The first and only subcompact hybrid car, the Prius c offer agility and versitility and is ideal for life in the inner city. With its nimble dimensions and hatchback utility, offering some of the best fuel efficiency of any vehicle without a plug-in, the 2016 Prius c lets you go further and do more for less. The 2016 Prius c features striking styling inside and out, including a sporty, assertive front end, useful rear hatch and an expansive dash allowing for excellent outward visibility. Slip behind the wheel of this Prius c and find yourself in a cleverly designed, intriguingly spacious interior, set apart by it high quality materials and modern design.This hatchback has 180,547 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 99HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Prius C's trim level is Technology. This top of the line Prius C Technology package gives you everything you could want in a subcompact car. The fully loaded tech package comes with stylish 16 inch aluminum wheels, a 6.1 inch colour display with a built in navigation system, Toyota's smart key system with push button start, a rear back up camera, power sunroof, LED fog lights, heated front seats, a pre-collision system, automatic high beams, lane departure alert, SofTex seat surfaces and a very cool touch tracer on the steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean.
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
One 12V DC power outlet
Leatherette steering wheel trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Tires: Width: 195 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Width: 1,695 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.1 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,550 mm
Rear Head Room: 925 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Head Room: 963 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,060 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 888 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,295 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,290 mm
Fuel Capacity: 36 L
Overall Length: 3,995 mm
Curb weight: 1,132 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,314 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 4.5 L/100 km
Collision Warning
Max cargo capacity: 484 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Front Shoulder Room: 1,329 mm
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Electric Motor Battery Type : Nickel metal hydride (NiMH)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2016 Toyota Prius