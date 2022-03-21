2016 Toyota RAV4

$26,074 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 1 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

8794964 Stock #: L0003A

L0003A VIN: 2T3ZFREV9GW311589

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,106 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm Overall height: 1,675 mm Rear Head Room: 988 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: City: 10.0 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,660 mm Front Head Room: 1,012 mm Rear Leg Room: 944 mm Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm Curb weight: 1,555 kg Max cargo capacity: 2,080 L Overall Width: 1,845 mm Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,242 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,055 kg Overall Length: 4,600 mm Manual child safety locks Halogen projector beam headlights

