$22,999+ tax & licensing
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
SE - Navigation - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $186 B/W
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
149,543KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9272908
- Stock #: OB0133A
- VIN: 2T3JFREV3GW423138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,543 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $23689 - Our Price is just $22999!
Having fun is way easier when it's comfortable. Thanks to this new Rav4 it is now possible! This 2016 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Toyota RAV4 boasts a refreshed exterior, premium soft-touch interior materials, exciting new technology, advanced safety features and much more. The RAV4 is a compact crossover that's ready to handle your busy lifestyle with its sporty and spirited performance, impressive cargo capacity and energetic driving characteristics. Sculpted and sleek, athletic and agile, this all new 2016 model features a sharper front and rear bumper design, new wheel designs and the addition of a shark-fin antenna on top! Inside this 2016 RAV4 a newly refreshed interior awaits you. It's improved interior design surrounds you with an array of advanced safety and technology features. This SUV has 149,543 kms. It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is SE. This Rav4 SE ups the ante with its spirited driving experience and extra convenience features over the lower XLE model. It comes very well equipped with an upgraded sport-tuned suspension, 18 inch aluminum wheels, power glass sunroof, LED light accents, a navigation system built into the 7 inch display screen, SofTex leather seats, heated front seats with an 8 way power driver seat, rear collision alerts, a back up camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Collision Warning.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.70 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Collision Warning
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3