Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 Toyota Venza LE| Certified Pre-Owned |Features include Bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, cruise control, and more! Reliable, comfortable, and priced to sell fastthis vehicle is ready for its next adventure. This vehicle has passed a comprehensive inspection and meets the Ministry of Transportations Safety Standards Certificate requirements. Custom Video ExperienceAsk about your custom walk-around video or live FaceTime/Zoom session to explore the vehicle in detail from the comfort of your home. Why Choose Us for Your Next Vehicle? Indoor Display: Shop in our bright, heated indoor showroomno snow, rain, or cold to worry about. Quality Assurance: Each vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection based on Kia on Hunt Club standards. Value Added: Free oil change with every purchase and a 90-day SiriusXM trial (where available). Wide Selection: From luxury to family-friendly vehicles, we have options for every budget. Financing for Everyone: Good credit, bad credit, or no creditour team can help you. Book Online or Call Us Today!Schedule your test drive in our comfortable showroom. Contact Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Sales Manager, for any inquiries:?? 613-688-2904 | ?? tony@kiaonhuntclub.com Come see why were the smart choice for your next car and drive away with peace of mind!

2016 Toyota Venza

128,549 KM

Details Description Features

$18,440

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Venza

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12261232

2016 Toyota Venza

LE

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

Contact Seller

$18,440

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,549KM
VIN 4T3ZA3BB7GU097269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 79882
  • Mileage 128,549 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Toyota Venza LE| Certified Pre-Owned |Features include Bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, cruise control, and more! Reliable, comfortable, and priced to sell fastthis vehicle is ready for its next adventure. This vehicle has passed a comprehensive inspection and meets the Ministry of Transportations Safety Standards Certificate requirements. Custom Video ExperienceAsk about your custom walk-around video or live FaceTime/Zoom session to explore the vehicle in detail from the comfort of your home. Why Choose Us for Your Next Vehicle? Indoor Display: Shop in our bright, heated indoor showroomno snow, rain, or cold to worry about. Quality Assurance: Each vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection based on Kia on Hunt Club standards. Value Added: Free oil change with every purchase and a 90-day SiriusXM trial (where available). Wide Selection: From luxury to family-friendly vehicles, we have options for every budget. Financing for Everyone: Good credit, bad credit, or no creditour team can help you. Book Online or Call Us Today!Schedule your test drive in our comfortable showroom. Contact Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Sales Manager, for any inquiries:?? 613-688-2904 | ?? tony@kiaonhuntclub.com Come see why were the smart choice for your next car and drive away with peace of mind!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Mechanical

Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Engine displacement: 2.7 L
Engine litres: 2.7
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6')
Approach angle: 16 deg
Fuel economy city: 11.6L/100 km
GVWR: 2,245kg (4,949lbs)
Departure angle: 20 deg
Fuel economy highway: 9.0L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Payload: 375kg (827lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
Display: analog
Passenger volume: 3,058L (108.0 cu.ft.)
Primary LCD size: 6.1
Exterior length: 4,800mm (189.0)
Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L
Ground clearance (min): 205mm (8.1)
Fuel economy combined: 10.4L/100 km
Towing capacity: 1,134kg (2,500lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,905mm (75.0)
Wheelbase: 2,775mm (109.3)
Rear headroom: 997mm (39.3)
Exterior height: 1,610mm (63.4)
Front legroom: 1,022mm (40.2)
Rear legroom: 993mm (39.1)
Front headroom: 1,007mm (39.6)
Front hiproom: 1,422mm (56.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,435mm (56.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,525mm (60.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,499mm (59.0)
Interior cargo volume: 870 L (31 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,990 L (70 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 182hp @ 5,800RPM
Torque: 182 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 182hp @ 5,800RPM
Engine torque: 182 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 89.9mm x 104.9mm (3.54 x 4.13)
Front tires: 245/55SR19.0
Rear tires: 245/55SR19.0
Curb weight: 1,705kg (3,759lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport 4dr HB Sport Auto GS-SKY for sale in Nepean, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport 4dr HB Sport Auto GS-SKY 112,887 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia NIRO EX FWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Kia NIRO EX FWD 61,485 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Soul EX IVT for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Kia Soul EX IVT 38,230 KM $20,440 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kia on Hunt Club

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,440

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza