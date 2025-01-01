$18,440+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Venza
LE
2016 Toyota Venza
LE
$18,440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 79882
- Mileage 128,549 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Toyota Venza LE| Certified Pre-Owned |Features include Bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, cruise control, and more! Reliable, comfortable, and priced to sell fastthis vehicle is ready for its next adventure. This vehicle has passed a comprehensive inspection and meets the Ministry of Transportations Safety Standards Certificate requirements. Custom Video ExperienceAsk about your custom walk-around video or live FaceTime/Zoom session to explore the vehicle in detail from the comfort of your home. Why Choose Us for Your Next Vehicle? Indoor Display: Shop in our bright, heated indoor showroomno snow, rain, or cold to worry about. Quality Assurance: Each vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection based on Kia on Hunt Club standards. Value Added: Free oil change with every purchase and a 90-day SiriusXM trial (where available). Wide Selection: From luxury to family-friendly vehicles, we have options for every budget. Financing for Everyone: Good credit, bad credit, or no creditour team can help you. Book Online or Call Us Today!Schedule your test drive in our comfortable showroom. Contact Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Sales Manager, for any inquiries:?? 613-688-2904 | ?? tony@kiaonhuntclub.com Come see why were the smart choice for your next car and drive away with peace of mind!
Vehicle Features
