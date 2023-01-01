$16,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Toyota Yaris
Sedan - Bluetooth - Power Windows
2016 Toyota Yaris
Sedan - Bluetooth - Power Windows
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$16,498
+ taxes & licensing
74,105KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MYDLBYVXGY125142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pulse Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black / Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-580A
- Mileage 74,105 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!
When it comes to embracing the small car lifestyle, the 2016 Yaris' dimensions and tight turning radius make it the perfect size for any city driver. This 2016 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Great looks with just a little attitude. The 2016 Toyota Yaris dismantles stereotypes and sets new standards for what a sub-compact vehicle should be. Redesigned for 2016, the Yaris offers an exciting new look with high quality fit and finish. Generous interior space and improved driving dynamics make it THE car to have when considering a subcompact car. With revised front and rear bumpers and a more rounded design, incorporating aerodynamic elements, the Yaris showcases a crisp and clean exterior with a healthy dose of style.This low mileage sedan has just 74,105 kms. It's pulse red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Yaris's trim level is Sedan. This Yaris sedan comes with all of the feature you need in a vehicle, 16 inch wheels, power windows and locks, bluetooth connectivity for your smart phone, 6 advanced accident avoidance safety technologies, cruise control, push button start plus much more. Try this economical car for yourself today! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
When it comes to embracing the small car lifestyle, the 2016 Yaris' dimensions and tight turning radius make it the perfect size for any city driver. This 2016 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Great looks with just a little attitude. The 2016 Toyota Yaris dismantles stereotypes and sets new standards for what a sub-compact vehicle should be. Redesigned for 2016, the Yaris offers an exciting new look with high quality fit and finish. Generous interior space and improved driving dynamics make it THE car to have when considering a subcompact car. With revised front and rear bumpers and a more rounded design, incorporating aerodynamic elements, the Yaris showcases a crisp and clean exterior with a healthy dose of style.This low mileage sedan has just 74,105 kms. It's pulse red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Yaris's trim level is Sedan. This Yaris sedan comes with all of the feature you need in a vehicle, 16 inch wheels, power windows and locks, bluetooth connectivity for your smart phone, 6 advanced accident avoidance safety technologies, cruise control, push button start plus much more. Try this economical car for yourself today! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Leatherette dash trim
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front
Center Console: Full with storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Wheel Width: 5.5
Audio system memory card slot
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,695 mm
Overall height: 1,485 mm
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,350 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.2 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 874 mm
Rear Head Room: 934 mm
Max cargo capacity: 382 L
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,361 mm
Fuel Capacity: 44 L
Curb weight: 1,096 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,270 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,539 kg
Keyless ignition with push button start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Hyundai Elantra Sport Tech - Navigation 128,684 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SR - 360 Camera - Low Mileage 25,425 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum - Navigation 86,204 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,498
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2016 Toyota Yaris