$20,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Door Performance
2016 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Door Performance
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
130,953KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VW547AU5GM008958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tornado Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,953 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth!
The Volkswagen GTI is the original hot hatch. Modern looks, engineering, and tech means it's still the best. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2016 Golf GTI is versatile and practical, making it a solid choice for drivers. However, it also provides peppy performance and easy handling, allowing it to be a fun option as well. With numerous features to comfort and entertain, you wont be in a hurry to arrive at your destination when youre driving this exciting GTI.This hatchback has 130,953 kms. It's tornado red in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is 5-Door Performance. The 5-Door Performance trim packs this GTI with amazing technology to add even more to your driving experience. It gives you Bluetooth with voice activation control, AndroidAuto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, SiriusXM satellite radio, navigation, Fender premium audio, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and a locking front differential. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $155.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
The Volkswagen GTI is the original hot hatch. Modern looks, engineering, and tech means it's still the best. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2016 Golf GTI is versatile and practical, making it a solid choice for drivers. However, it also provides peppy performance and easy handling, allowing it to be a fun option as well. With numerous features to comfort and entertain, you wont be in a hurry to arrive at your destination when youre driving this exciting GTI.This hatchback has 130,953 kms. It's tornado red in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is 5-Door Performance. The 5-Door Performance trim packs this GTI with amazing technology to add even more to your driving experience. It gives you Bluetooth with voice activation control, AndroidAuto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, SiriusXM satellite radio, navigation, Fender premium audio, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and a locking front differential. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $155.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Self-leveling headlights
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Tires: Profile: 40
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,900 kg
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Curb weight: 1,375 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L
Overall Length: 4,268 mm
Overall height: 1,442 mm
Wheelbase: 2,631 mm
Manual child safety locks
Automated exterior parking camera
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Automated reverse sensing system
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Hyundai Elantra Sport Tech - Navigation 128,684 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SR - 360 Camera - Low Mileage 25,425 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum - Navigation 86,204 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2016 Volkswagen Golf