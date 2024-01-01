$23,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION 6sp
2016 Volkswagen Golf
R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION 6sp
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,360KM
VIN WVWUF7AU5GW232899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,360 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Volkswagen Golf R is an insane sports car disguised as a practical hatchback. A turbocharged engine with all-wheel drive and sport suspension make this the performance package of your dreams. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Performance, practicality, and efficiency come together with no compromise in this Volkswagen Golf R. It's just as at home running errands as it is tearing up a racetrack. Normally you have to sacrifice fuel economy if you want crazy performance like this, but that's not the case in this VW hatch. This hatchback has 124,360 kms. It's reflex silver metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 292HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $183.53 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Wheel Diameter: 19
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Self-leveling headlights
Tires: Profile: 35
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Wheelbase: 2,630 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Curb weight: 1,499 kg
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Overall height: 1,436 mm
Overall Length: 4,276 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
VW Car-Net App-Connect mirroring
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2016 Volkswagen Golf