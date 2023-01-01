Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

107,500 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Sportwagen TRENDLINE - $163 B/W

Sportwagen TRENDLINE - $163 B/W

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

+ taxes & licensing

107,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9612145
  • Stock #: OB0271A
  • VIN: 3VWC17AU1GM513623

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0271A
  • Mileage 107,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $20599 - Our Price is just $19999!

Reliable and efficient, true to its roots, this Golf Sportwagen has proven to be a very attractive family sedan. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This extension of the already world famous Volkswagen Golf, the Sportwagen is a capable, reliable and very stylish family wagon with plenty of premium standard fitted options and an available all wheel drive system, helping to provide a safe and controlled driving experience.This wagon has 107,500 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $162.13 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

