2016 Volkswagen Golf

$19,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9612145

9612145 Stock #: OB0271A

OB0271A VIN: 3VWC17AU1GM513623

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OB0271A

Mileage 107,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.