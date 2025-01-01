$13,998+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI Autobahn - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,970KM
VIN 3VW5S7AJ4GM379069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
A clean and straightforward interior is VW's way of saying that less is more, and by more we mean more quality. This 2016 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With sophisticated amenities that make every drive more comfortable, the 2016 Jetta offers the upscale details to elevate the entire experience. The 2016 Volkswagen Golf offers German-engineered performance, style, and precision in a perfectly equipped package. With a touchscreen audio system that offers wireless streaming to the steering wheel mounted cruise control and standard rear view camera, its hard to find a reason not to purchase this awesome ride! This sedan has 166,970 kms. It's platinum grey metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 210HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is GLI Autobahn. With its contemporary and elite design, you'll definitely fall in love with the Jetta GLI Autobahn. Features include a sport-tuned suspension, rocker panel extensions, LED brakelights, Discover Media with satellite navigation, a 400-watt Fender premium audio system with 8-speakers and a subwoofer, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Self-leveling headlights
Tires: Profile: 40
Premium Sound Package
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,362 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Max Cargo Capacity: 445 L
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 943 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg
Overall height: 1,438 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,401 mm
Overall Width: 1,778 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Overall Length: 4,628 mm
Wheelbase: 2,651 mm
Rear Leg Room: 967 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,430 kg
SiriusXM
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Rear reverse sensing system
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : Yes
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2016 Volkswagen Jetta