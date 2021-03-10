2016 Volkswagen Jetta

$10,280 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 5 1 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6730684

6730684 Stock #: MB0469A

MB0469A VIN: 3VW167AJ9GM262638

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # MB0469A

Mileage 105,515 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera 140 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Window Grid Diversity Antenna Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Audio Theft Deterrent Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Rear map lights Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 55 L Fuel Tank 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers 3.35 Axle Ratio Tires: 195/65 R15H AS 60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Security System Pre-Wiring Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Black Manual Remote Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats Engine: 1.4 TSI Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material

