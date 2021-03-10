The Jetta received perfect safety scores, making it a very safe alternative for a new small sedan. This 2016 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With sophisticated amenities that make every drive more comfortable, the 2016 Jetta offers the upscale details to elevate the entire experience. The 2016 Volkswagen Golf offers German-engineered performance, style, and precision in a perfectly equipped package. With a touchscreen audio system that offers wireless streaming to the steering wheel mounted cruise control and standard rear view camera, its hard to find a reason not to purchase this awesome ride! This sedan has 105,515 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 150HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $85.77 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
4 Speakers
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Oil Cooler
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
140 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Audio Theft Deterrent
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Rear map lights
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
55 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
3.35 Axle Ratio
Tires: 195/65 R15H AS
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Security System Pre-Wiring
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Manual Remote Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats
Engine: 1.4 TSI
Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
