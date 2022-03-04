Menu
2016 Volkswagen Passat

176,604 KM

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Comfortline - Sunroof

Comfortline - Sunroof

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

176,604KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8614334
  • Stock #: NB0663A
  • VIN: 1VWBS7A39GC070011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,604 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!

Compare at $19054 - Our Price is just $18499!

The powertrain in this Volkswagen Passat is powerful and efficient while the interior is comfortable and high-tech. The whole thing makes for a well rounded car that's hard to pass up. This 2016 Volkswagen Passat is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Passat is a cut above the competition in terms of quality and refinement. It comes with German engineering you'd expect from Volkswagen at a competitive price point. Come take it for a spin to experience a level of sophistication not found in most mid-size sedansThis sedan has 176,604 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Passat's trim level is Comfortline. The Comfortline trim on this Passat offers a nice blend of features and value. You get a 6.33-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, AndroidAuto, Apple CarPlay, a CD player, an aux jack, USB audio input, and 1 SD card slot. Other features include a power sunroof, a backup camera, heated front seats, autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Collision Warning

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

