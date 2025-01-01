$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Acura MDX
Elite 6 Passenger - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
2017 Acura MDX
Elite 6 Passenger - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,400KM
VIN 5FRYD4H07HB502549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear Entertainment!
Blending comfort, technology, and spirited handling into a three-row crossover is what the Acura MDX set out to do. This 2017 Acura MDX is for sale today.
Precision crafted performance is at the heart of everything Acura does and it's in every detail of the MDX crossover. From the bold design to groundbreaking technology, the MDX is pure progress for SUVs, and for drivers. Versatility, technology, and a rewarding driving experience come together seamlessly in the luxurious Acura MDX. This SUV has 107,400 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our MDX's trim level is Elite 6 Passenger. Upgrade to the MDX Elite and you'll be generously rewarded. It comes standard with rear DVD entertainment, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, Smart Slide second row seat, 50/50 split folding third seat, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 8 speaker audio, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, a rearview camera, a power tailgate, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear Entertainment, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Blending comfort, technology, and spirited handling into a three-row crossover is what the Acura MDX set out to do. This 2017 Acura MDX is for sale today.
Precision crafted performance is at the heart of everything Acura does and it's in every detail of the MDX crossover. From the bold design to groundbreaking technology, the MDX is pure progress for SUVs, and for drivers. Versatility, technology, and a rewarding driving experience come together seamlessly in the luxurious Acura MDX. This SUV has 107,400 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our MDX's trim level is Elite 6 Passenger. Upgrade to the MDX Elite and you'll be generously rewarded. It comes standard with rear DVD entertainment, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, Smart Slide second row seat, 50/50 split folding third seat, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 8 speaker audio, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, a rearview camera, a power tailgate, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear Entertainment, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Leather Door Trim Insert
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
4.33 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L SOHC V6 24V VTEC
GVWR: 2,575 kgs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
rear entertainment
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock - Aluminum Wheels 18,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Acura MDX Elite 6 Passenger - Sunroof - Cooled Seats 107,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 FWD XLE - Sunroof - Power Tailgate 51,328 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2017 Acura MDX