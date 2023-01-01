Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura RDX

53,358 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

Contact Seller
2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Location

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

  1. 10520796
  2. 10520796
  3. 10520796
  4. 10520796
  5. 10520796
  6. 10520796
  7. 10520796
  8. 10520796
  9. 10520796
  10. 10520796
  11. 10520796
  12. 10520796
  13. 10520796
  14. 10520796
  15. 10520796
  16. 10520796
  17. 10520796
  18. 10520796
  19. 10520796
  20. 10520796
  21. 10520796
  22. 10520796
  23. 10520796
  24. 10520796
  25. 10520796
  26. 10520796
  27. 10520796
Contact Seller

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,358KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10520796
  • Stock #: C1733
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H5XHL807491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C1733
  • Mileage 53,358 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Acura RDX AWD Tech Pkg Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Media Screen, Blue-Tooth All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report and are Safety inspected by our certified mechanics. Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Can't find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 370 West Hunt Club rd. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram is Ottawa's local Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram dealer! This is your source for new Ottawa Jeep sales and service, Ottawa Dodge sales and service, Ottawa Chrysler sales and service, and Ottawa Ram sales and service. Ottawa's Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is a state of the art facility designed in Chrysler Canada's image to provide you with Ottawa's best Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram sales and service. Nobody deals like Ottawa's Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Approach angle: 17 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Departure angle: 22 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Speakers: 10
Internal memory capacity (GB): 15 GB
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Fuel economy city: 12.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: Sequential SportShift
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Front tires: 235/60VR18.0
Rear tires: 235/60VR18.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Emergency communication system: AcuraLink Assist
Front legroom: 1,068mm (42.0)
Front headroom: 983mm (38.7)
Exterior length: 4,685mm (184.4)
Forward collision: mitigation
Lane departure: active
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3)
Rear headroom: 969mm (38.1)
Wheelbase: 2,685mm (105.7)
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 93.0mm (3.50 x 3.66)
Front hiproom: 1,415mm (55.7)
Fuel economy combined: 10.7L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,793kg (3,953lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,872mm (73.7)
GVWR: 2,260kg (4,982lbs)
Front shoulder room: 1,490mm (58.7)
Speaker type: Acura/ELS Surround
Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 4,900RPM
Engine torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 4,900RPM
Ground clearance (max): 205mm (8.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: power liftgate
Rear shoulder room: 1,454mm (57.2)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Information System warning
Smart device integration: AcuraLink
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Monitor warning
Ground clearance (min): 137mm (5.4)
Horsepower: 279hp @ 6,200RPM
Tracker system: AcuraLink Assist
Engine horsepower: 279hp @ 6,200RPM
Exterior height: 1,678mm (66.1)
Passenger volume: 2,931L (103.5 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 739 L (26 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,178 L (77 cu.ft.)
Engine litres: 3.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dilawri Chrysler

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 121 KM
$62,999 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Tou...
 31,211 KM
$40,999 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Grand Cher...
 11 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dilawri Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory