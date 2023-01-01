2017 Acura RDX

$31,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 3 5 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10520796

10520796 Stock #: C1733

C1733 VIN: 5J8TB4H5XHL807491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # C1733

Mileage 53,358 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated rear seats Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Rear Window Defroster Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Seat upholstery: leather Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1 Number of doors: 4 Cylinder configuration: V-6 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Engine displacement: 3.5 L Approach angle: 17 deg Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg Departure angle: 22 deg Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L Speakers: 10 Internal memory capacity (GB): 15 GB Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs) Fuel economy city: 12.4L/100 km Manual-shift auto: Sequential SportShift AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Front tires: 235/60VR18.0 Rear tires: 235/60VR18.0 CD-MP3 decoder Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Remote engine start: keyfob Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Proximity key: doors and push button start Emergency communication system: AcuraLink Assist Front legroom: 1,068mm (42.0) Front headroom: 983mm (38.7) Exterior length: 4,685mm (184.4) Forward collision: mitigation Lane departure: active Drive type: all-wheel Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3) Rear headroom: 969mm (38.1) Wheelbase: 2,685mm (105.7) Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 93.0mm (3.50 x 3.66) Front hiproom: 1,415mm (55.7) Fuel economy combined: 10.7L/100 km Curb weight: 1,793kg (3,953lbs) Exterior body width: 1,872mm (73.7) GVWR: 2,260kg (4,982lbs) Front shoulder room: 1,490mm (58.7) Speaker type: Acura/ELS Surround Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 4,900RPM Engine torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 4,900RPM Ground clearance (max): 205mm (8.1) Rear hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: power liftgate Rear shoulder room: 1,454mm (57.2) Blind spot: Blind Spot Information System warning Smart device integration: AcuraLink Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Monitor warning Ground clearance (min): 137mm (5.4) Horsepower: 279hp @ 6,200RPM Tracker system: AcuraLink Assist Engine horsepower: 279hp @ 6,200RPM Exterior height: 1,678mm (66.1) Passenger volume: 2,931L (103.5 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 739 L (26 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,178 L (77 cu.ft.) Engine litres: 3.5L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.