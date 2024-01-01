$24,998+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X3
xDrive35i - Power Liftgate - Heated Seats
2017 BMW X3
xDrive35i - Power Liftgate - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
113,095KM
Used
VIN 5UXWX7C56H0U40837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,095 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Camera!
This 2017 BMW X3 is a plush crossover SUV with a smooth chic design, providing an impressive performance and sporty car like handling. This 2017 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2017 BMW X3 offers everything you are looking for in a luxury SUV. Impressive cargo and passenger space fulfill the practical side of this model while the luxurious amenities and quality materials show off its ornate and grand interior. Responsive handling and powerful performance ensure a fulfilling and thrilling driving experience behind the wheel of this fun and functional SUV. This SUV has 113,095 kms. It's alpine white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our X3's trim level is xDrive35i. An exciting design is seen throughout the 2017 BMW X3 xDrive 35i with black body-side moldings and trim. Enjoy convenient access with a power tailgate and remote keyless entry. Additional features include heated front seats with memory, a heated sport leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, BMW professional Hi-Fi sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $179.53 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Run flat tires
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leatherette shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Wheel Diameter: 19
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Aluminum door trim
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Self-leveling headlights
Wheel Width: 8.5
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 927 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 67 L
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Head Room: 1,033 mm
Grey aluminum rims
Front Leg Room: 1,013 mm
Rear Head Room: 994 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,423 mm
Manual child safety locks
Piano black/aluminum dash trim
Overall height: 1,678 mm
BMW Assist eCall
Wheelbase: 2,810 mm
Overall Width: 1,881 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,336 kg
Curb weight: 1,919 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,600 L
Overall Length: 4,663 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Front and rear reverse sensing system
1 USB port
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
