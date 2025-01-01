$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 BMW X3
xDrive35i
2017 BMW X3
xDrive35i
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 5UXWX7C57H0S19991
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning
This 2017 BMW X3 is a plush crossover SUV with a smooth chic design, providing an impressive performance and sporty car like handling. This 2017 BMW X3 is for sale today.
This 2017 BMW X3 offers everything you are looking for in a luxury SUV. Impressive cargo and passenger space fulfill the practical side of this model while the luxurious amenities and quality materials show off its ornate and grand interior. Responsive handling and powerful performance ensure a fulfilling and thrilling driving experience behind the wheel of this fun and functional SUV. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X3's trim level is xDrive35i. An exciting design is seen throughout the 2017 BMW X3 xDrive 35i with black body-side moldings and trim. Enjoy convenient access with a power tailgate and remote keyless entry. Additional features include heated front seats with memory, a heated sport leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, BMW professional Hi-Fi sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2017 BMW X3 is a plush crossover SUV with a smooth chic design, providing an impressive performance and sporty car like handling. This 2017 BMW X3 is for sale today.
This 2017 BMW X3 offers everything you are looking for in a luxury SUV. Impressive cargo and passenger space fulfill the practical side of this model while the luxurious amenities and quality materials show off its ornate and grand interior. Responsive handling and powerful performance ensure a fulfilling and thrilling driving experience behind the wheel of this fun and functional SUV. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X3's trim level is xDrive35i. An exciting design is seen throughout the 2017 BMW X3 xDrive 35i with black body-side moldings and trim. Enjoy convenient access with a power tailgate and remote keyless entry. Additional features include heated front seats with memory, a heated sport leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, BMW professional Hi-Fi sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Kia Sorento 2.0L Turbo SX - Sunroof - Navigation 193,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Buick Envista Avenir - Moonroof - Leather Seats 25,962 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Essential AWD - Heated Seats - $64.34 /Wk 93,983 KM $19,075 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2017 BMW X3