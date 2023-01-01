2017 Chevrolet Cruze

$19,440 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 9 6 7 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Tracker System Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Seat upholstery: cloth Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km Manual-shift auto Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Fuel economy highway: 5.9L/100 km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Engine displacement: 1.4 L Exterior parking camera rear Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3) Primary LCD size: 7.0 Internet access capable: OnStar 4G LTE Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation Rear legroom: 917mm (36.1) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Rear shoulder room: 1,364mm (53.7) Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9) Engine bore x stroke: 72.5mm x 82.6mm (2.85 x 3.25) Maintenance warranty: 24 months/48,000km Front legroom: 1,067mm (42.0) Front hiproom: 1,349mm (53.1) Front headroom: 988mm (38.9) Horsepower: 153hp @ 5,600RPM Torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM Engine horsepower: 153hp @ 5,600RPM Engine torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM Exterior length: 4,666mm (183.7) Exterior body width: 1,791mm (70.5) Exterior height: 1,458mm (57.4) Front tires: 205/55SR16.0 Rear tires: 205/55SR16.0 Front shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8) Fuel economy combined: 7.0L/100 km Fuel tank capacity: 48.2L Appearance: analog Engine litres: 1.4L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

