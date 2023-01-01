Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

46,967 KM

Details Description Features

$19,440

+ tax & licensing
Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$19,440

+ taxes & licensing

46,967KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10350987
  • Stock #: 70511
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SMXHS591166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 70511
  • Mileage 46,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Fuel economy highway: 5.9L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Engine displacement: 1.4 L
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Internet access capable: OnStar 4G LTE
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Rear legroom: 917mm (36.1)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,364mm (53.7)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 72.5mm x 82.6mm (2.85 x 3.25)
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/48,000km
Front legroom: 1,067mm (42.0)
Front hiproom: 1,349mm (53.1)
Front headroom: 988mm (38.9)
Horsepower: 153hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 153hp @ 5,600RPM
Engine torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Exterior length: 4,666mm (183.7)
Exterior body width: 1,791mm (70.5)
Exterior height: 1,458mm (57.4)
Front tires: 205/55SR16.0
Rear tires: 205/55SR16.0
Front shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8)
Fuel economy combined: 7.0L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 48.2L
Appearance: analog
Engine litres: 1.4L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

