<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM</b><br> <br> No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there in style. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has struck the right chord for many compact crossover buyers. If you want an stylish and powerful compact SUV with a ton of passenger space, the 2017 Chevy Equinox is definitely worth a look. This SUV has 109,000 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Equinoxs trim level is LS. No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there with in comfort and convenience. Packed with features like a 7 inch diagonal colour touch-screen display, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM radio and a USB port the Equinox LS will always keep you connected. This awesome SUV also comes with StabiliTrak electronic stability control system, OnStar, aluminum wheels and it even has a back up camera. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Details

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12204985

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Used
109,000KM
VIN 2GNFLEEK9H6277121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # QB0386A
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
