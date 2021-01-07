Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

78,752 KM

$28,996

$28,996

Dilawri Chrysler

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

$28,996

78,752KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6459063
  • Stock #: C1018
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG8HR533304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,752 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited, 3.6L V6, 9-Speed A/T, FWD, Mini-van, Passenger Back-Up Camera, Cooled Seats, Handsfree Connectivity, Heated Seats, Leather, Memory Seating, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Seats. All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report and are Safety inspected by our certified mechanics. Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Can't find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 370 West Hunt Club rd. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram is Ottawa's local Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram dealer! This is your source for new Ottawa Jeep sales and service, Ottawa Dodge sales and service, Ottawa Chrysler sales and service, and Ottawa Ram sales and service. Ottawa's Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is a state of the art facility designed in Chrysler Canada's image to provide you with Ottawa's best Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram sales and service. Nobody deals like Ottawa's Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
High intensity discharge headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Bodyside mouldings
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Garage door transmitter
Audio memory
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Max seating capacity: 7
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Fuel economy highway: 8.4L/100 km
Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
Rear seats: captain
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Speakers: 13
Door mirrors: chrome
Turning radius: 6.1m (19.8')
Fuel economy city: 12.4L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine litres: 3.6
Towing capacity: 1,633kg (3,600lbs)
Approach angle: 14 deg
Interior cargo volume: 915 L (32 cu.ft.)
Departure angle: 19 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Display: digital/analog
Speaker type: Alpine
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Proximity keyless entry: doors and push button start
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Rear legroom: 992mm (39.1)
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Fuel economy combined: 10.6L/100 km
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Front shoulder room: 1,622mm (63.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,602mm (63.1)
Front headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Rear headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Ramp breakover angle: 13 deg
Ground clearance (min): 131mm (5.2)
Horsepower: 287hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 287hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Curb weight: 1,964kg (4,330lbs)
GVWR: 2,724kg (6,005lbs)
Exterior body width: 2,022mm (79.6)
Exterior height: 1,777mm (70.0)
Wheelbase: 3,089mm (121.6)
Front legroom: 1,045mm (41.1)
3rd row legroom: 929mm (36.6)
3rd row headroom: 984mm (38.7)
Front hiproom: 1,500mm (59.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,647mm (64.8)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,555mm (61.2)
Passenger volume: 4,672L (165.0 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 3,979 L (141 cu.ft.)
Smart device integration: Uconnect Access Via Mobile
Rear collision: Rear Cross Path Detection mitigation
3rd row hiproom: 1,262mm (49.7)
Exterior length: 5,172mm (203.6)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

