2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper High intensity discharge headlights Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Bodyside mouldings Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Garage door transmitter Audio memory Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Max seating capacity: 7 Number of doors: 4 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Trunk/hatch auto-latch Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Parking sensors: rear Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Rear cargo: power liftgate Fuel economy highway: 8.4L/100 km Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0 Front tires: 235/60HR18.0 Rear seats: captain 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Speakers: 13 Door mirrors: chrome Turning radius: 6.1m (19.8') Fuel economy city: 12.4L/100 km Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1 Engine displacement: 3.6 L Engine litres: 3.6 Towing capacity: 1,633kg (3,600lbs) Approach angle: 14 deg Interior cargo volume: 915 L (32 cu.ft.) Departure angle: 19 deg AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Power 4-way driver lumbar support Power 2-way passenger lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Display: digital/analog Speaker type: Alpine Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes Remote engine start: keyfob Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 Proximity keyless entry: doors and push button start Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward Transmission: 9 speed automatic Rear legroom: 992mm (39.1) Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27) Fuel economy combined: 10.6L/100 km Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning Primary LCD size: 8.4 Front shoulder room: 1,622mm (63.9) Rear shoulder room: 1,602mm (63.1) Front headroom: 975mm (38.4) Rear headroom: 975mm (38.4) Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 120 months/160,000km Ramp breakover angle: 13 deg Ground clearance (min): 131mm (5.2) Horsepower: 287hp @ 6,400RPM Torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Engine horsepower: 287hp @ 6,400RPM Engine torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Curb weight: 1,964kg (4,330lbs) GVWR: 2,724kg (6,005lbs) Exterior body width: 2,022mm (79.6) Exterior height: 1,777mm (70.0) Wheelbase: 3,089mm (121.6) Front legroom: 1,045mm (41.1) 3rd row legroom: 929mm (36.6) 3rd row headroom: 984mm (38.7) Front hiproom: 1,500mm (59.1) Rear hiproom: 1,647mm (64.8) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,555mm (61.2) Passenger volume: 4,672L (165.0 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 3,979 L (141 cu.ft.) Smart device integration: Uconnect Access Via Mobile Rear collision: Rear Cross Path Detection mitigation 3rd row hiproom: 1,262mm (49.7) Exterior length: 5,172mm (203.6)

