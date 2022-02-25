$31,999+ tax & licensing
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L - Leather Seats - $257 B/W
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
94,780KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8294328
- Stock #: NB0124A
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG8HR797016
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NB0124A
- Mileage 94,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $32959 - Our Price is just $31999!
With it stylish looks and clever features, the all-new Chrysler Pacifica is one of our top picks for a minivan this year, says Edmunds. This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Chrysler Pacifica stands for family pride as much as your home while it raises the neighborhood bar. This all-new ultimate family vehicle displays a sleek, athletic stance with a sculpted body. This minivan is safe, quiet, and extremely well appointed with useful features. It's easy to see this Chrysler Pacifica was designed with families in mind. This van has 94,780 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring-L. Our Pacifica Touring-L offers excellent features like aluminum wheels, power sliding side doors and rear tailgate, Uconnect media with bluetooth wireless streaming and SiriusXM radio, leather seats with heated front seats, ParkView back-up camera, remote engine start, dual zone air conditioning, cruise control plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1BG8HR797016.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $256.41 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
