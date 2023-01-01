$21,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 3 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10001978

10001978 Stock #: OB0482A

OB0482A VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR829649

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OB0482A

Mileage 92,300 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.