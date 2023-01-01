Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

92,300 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

SXT - Power Windows - $178 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

92,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10001978
  • Stock #: OB0482A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR829649

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0482A
  • Mileage 92,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!

Compare at $22659 - Our Price is just $21999!

According to Edmunds, the Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 92,300 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This Grand Caravan SXT is an excellent value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG0HR829649.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $177.84 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

