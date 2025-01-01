Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today. <br> <br>This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. Its no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canadas favorite minivan. This low mileage van has just 79,027 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Grand Caravans trim level is SXT. This Grand Caravan SXT is an excellent value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, Stow n Go fold-flat second and third row seats, Stow n Place roof rack system, and more!<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG3HR649839 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG3HR649839</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

79,027 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
12567575

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,027KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG3HR649839

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # QB0855A
  • Mileage 79,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This low mileage van has just 79,027 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This Grand Caravan SXT is an excellent value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, and more!
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG3HR649839.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 149,562 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line - Premium Audio for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line - Premium Audio 13,042 KM $42,498 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT - Apple CarPlay for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT - Apple CarPlay 99,675 KM $21,033 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan