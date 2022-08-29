Menu
2017 Ford F-150

88,200 KM

Details

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - A/C - $273 B/W

2017 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - A/C - $273 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

88,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9114640
  • Stock #: OB0071A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF9HKE29287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0071A
  • Mileage 88,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!

Compare at $35019 - Our Price is just $33999!

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 88,200 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, A/c, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF9HKE29287.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $272.12 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

