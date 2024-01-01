$12,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fiesta
SE Hatch - Bluetooth - SYNC
2017 Ford Fiesta
SE Hatch - Bluetooth - SYNC
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,989KM
VIN 3FADP4EJ3HM160488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,989 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, SYNC, Satellite Radio, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning!
This Fiesta is a small car that's big on fun. The roomy cabin and advanced tech make it an attractive subcompact. This 2017 Ford Fiesta is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Ford has changed what it means to be a subcompact car with the 2017 Fiesta. Cars this size used to be penalty boxes that nobody wanted to drive. This Fiesta is a different story, it's fun to drive, comes with small car efficiency and impressive tech all in a great looking car. This low mileage hatchback has just 39,989 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Fiesta's trim level is SE Hatch. The SE trim of this Ford Fiesta offers an excellent blend of features and value. You get Ford's famous SYNC infotainment system which features Bluetooth and voice control. Control your phone and your music without taking your hands off the wheel. The AM/FM radio not only has a CD player, but it's MP3 ready with an aux jack. In the dash, there's a multifunction message centre with and LCD screen. Make more room for cargo with the 60/40 split rear seats that fold down with ease. The S trim includes other perks like remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power locks, power windows, ambient lighting, cruise control, electronic power assisted steering, electronic brake force distribution, hill start assist, and torque vectoring control. Safety and security features include seven airbags, anti-lock brakes, AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, blind spot mirrors, perimeter alarm, and the SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Satellite Radio, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FADP4EJ3HM160488.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $99.41 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Floor mats: Carpet front
Clock: In-dash
Center Console: Full with storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Sync
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Wheel Diameter: 15
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Surround Audio
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Piano black dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Painted aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Rear Head Room: 945 mm
Front Head Room: 993 mm
Max cargo capacity: 736 L
Curb weight: 1,151 kg
Overall Length: 4,067 mm
Overall height: 1,473 mm
Wheelbase: 2,489 mm
Rear Leg Room: 792 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,339 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,245 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,285 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.6 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
911 Assist
AppLink
Overall Width: 1,697 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2017 Ford Fiesta