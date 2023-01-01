Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

83,696 KM

$34,499

+ tax & licensing
$34,499

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Bluetooth - $277 B/W

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Bluetooth - $277 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$34,499

+ taxes & licensing

83,696KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10208307
  • Stock #: OB0596A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC9HG507623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0596A
  • Mileage 83,696 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen!

Compare at $35534 - Our Price is just $34499!

The Sierra's cabin is engineered to provide you and your passengers with a quiet, and most comfortable experience possible. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,696 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $276.05 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

