Myers Automotive Group
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - Bluetooth - $277 B/W
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
83,696KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10208307
- Stock #: OB0596A
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC9HG507623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,696 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $35534 - Our Price is just $34499!
The Sierra's cabin is engineered to provide you and your passengers with a quiet, and most comfortable experience possible. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,696 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $276.05 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Touch Screen
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3