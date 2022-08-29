Menu
2017 Honda Civic

132,525 KM

Details Description Features

$23,849

+ tax & licensing
$23,849

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring - Leather Seats - $193 B/W

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring - Leather Seats - $193 B/W

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

132,525KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9089893
  • Stock #: OB0059A
  • VIN: SHHFK7G90HU308573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Sunroof, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Detection!

Compare at $24564 - Our Price is just $23849!

Exceptional efficiency and peppy performance make the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback as fun to drive as it is to look at. This 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback offers everything drivers need in a compact car, including plenty of cargo space and comfort amenities for even long drives. Fun performance and modern style and technology ensure a pleasurable trip no matter the destination. This ultra cool hatchback focuses on convenience and efficiency without forcing drivers to compromise on any of the details. This hatchback has 132,525 kms. It's red in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport Touring. Driving is more exciting in the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring. This top of the line hatchback features wireless charging so you dont have to mess with wires and cables to keep your portable devices charged and ready for use. Additional features leather heated front and rear seats, SiriusXM, Honda's advanced navigation system, an eight way power adjustable driver seat, LED headlights, a power moonroof, 542 watt premium audio system and Honda Sensing technologies. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $192.37 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Email Myers Automotive Group

