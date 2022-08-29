$23,849+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,849
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2017 Honda Civic
2017 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring - Leather Seats - $193 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$23,849
+ taxes & licensing
132,525KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9089893
- Stock #: OB0059A
- VIN: SHHFK7G90HU308573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $24564 - Our Price is just $23849!
Exceptional efficiency and peppy performance make the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback as fun to drive as it is to look at. This 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback offers everything drivers need in a compact car, including plenty of cargo space and comfort amenities for even long drives. Fun performance and modern style and technology ensure a pleasurable trip no matter the destination. This ultra cool hatchback focuses on convenience and efficiency without forcing drivers to compromise on any of the details. This hatchback has 132,525 kms. It's red in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport Touring. Driving is more exciting in the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring. This top of the line hatchback features wireless charging so you dont have to mess with wires and cables to keep your portable devices charged and ready for use. Additional features leather heated front and rear seats, SiriusXM, Honda's advanced navigation system, an eight way power adjustable driver seat, LED headlights, a power moonroof, 542 watt premium audio system and Honda Sensing technologies. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $192.37 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3