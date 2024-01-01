$14,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent
GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $123 B/W
2017 Hyundai Accent
GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $123 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,482KM
VIN KMHCU5AE8HU334513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,482 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!
Compare at $15449 - Our Price is just $14999!
This Hyundai Accent is an affordable and economical compact car with numerous premium features. This 2017 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This hatchback has 84,482 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Accent's trim level is GLS. Get the ultimate in style and technology in a subcompact with this Accent GLS. It comes with a power sunroof, fog lamps, aluminum wheels with silver accents, automatic projector beam headlights, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and a USB port, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, automatic climate control, steering wheel audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.84 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2017 Hyundai Accent