<b>Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!</b><br> <br> Compare at $15449 - Our Price is just $14999! <br> <br> This Hyundai Accent is an affordable and economical compact car with numerous premium features. This 2017 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Its hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but thats exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This hatchback has 84,482 kms. Its black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Accents trim level is GLS. Get the ultimate in style and technology in a subcompact with this Accent GLS. It comes with a power sunroof, fog lamps, aluminum wheels with silver accents, automatic projector beam headlights, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and a USB port, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, automatic climate control, steering wheel audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$122.84</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2017 Hyundai Accent

84,482 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent

GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $123 B/W

2017 Hyundai Accent

GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $123 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,482KM
VIN KMHCU5AE8HU334513

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,482 KM

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Hyundai Accent