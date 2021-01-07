Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

23,023 KM

$11,498

+ tax & licensing
Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

23,023KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6459114
  Stock #: H1506
  VIN: KMHCT4AE1HU224268

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 1.6L I4CYL DOHC 16 Valves * 6-speed automatic transmission with manual mode * Air Conditioning * Winter tires & rims * Heated seat * Cruise Control * Wireless phone connectivity Bluetooth * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 1.6
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Turning radius: 5.2m (17.1')
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy city: 8.9L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,539L (89.7 cu.ft.)
Torque: 123 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Front tires: 175/70TR14.0
Engine torque: 123 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Rear tires: 175/70TR14.0
Interior maximum cargo volume: 389 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 389 L (14 cu.ft.)
Fuel tank capacity: 43.0L
Display: digital/analog
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36)
Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1)
Front legroom: 1,062mm (41.8)
Front hiproom: 1,304mm (51.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,198mm (47.2)
Rear legroom: 846mm (33.3)
Rear headroom: 946mm (37.2)
Front headroom: 1,014mm (39.9)
Exterior body width: 1,700mm (66.9)
Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,356mm (53.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,364mm (53.7)
Wheel size: 14
Horsepower: 137hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine horsepower: 137hp @ 6,300RPM
Exterior length: 4,370mm (172.0)
GVWR: 1,600kg (3,527lbs)
Curb weight: 1,155kg (2,546lbs)

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

