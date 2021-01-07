2017 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 1.6 Front wheel independent suspension Engine displacement: 1.6 L Turning radius: 5.2m (17.1') Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy city: 8.9L/100 km Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Passenger volume: 2,539L (89.7 cu.ft.) Torque: 123 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM Front tires: 175/70TR14.0 Engine torque: 123 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM Rear tires: 175/70TR14.0 Interior maximum cargo volume: 389 L (14 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 389 L (14 cu.ft.) Fuel tank capacity: 43.0L Display: digital/analog CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36) Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1) Front legroom: 1,062mm (41.8) Front hiproom: 1,304mm (51.3) Rear hiproom: 1,198mm (47.2) Rear legroom: 846mm (33.3) Rear headroom: 946mm (37.2) Front headroom: 1,014mm (39.9) Exterior body width: 1,700mm (66.9) Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2) Rear shoulder room: 1,356mm (53.4) Front shoulder room: 1,364mm (53.7) Wheel size: 14 Horsepower: 137hp @ 6,300RPM Engine horsepower: 137hp @ 6,300RPM Exterior length: 4,370mm (172.0) GVWR: 1,600kg (3,527lbs) Curb weight: 1,155kg (2,546lbs)

