2017 Hyundai Elantra

104,198 KM

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

104,198KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10351716
  • Stock #: OB0703A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3HU271295

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0703A
  • Mileage 104,198 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel!

The list of new multimedia and safety features is endless in the new 2017 Hyundai Elantra. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 104,198 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is GL. Get ready for more fun with Elantra GL. It offers a wide array of pampering and exciting features like aluminum alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, cruise control, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED side mirror turn signal indicators, power windows with driver's auto up/down and pinch protection, illuminated vanity mirrors with extensions, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, a 3.5-in Mono TFT LCD instrument panel display, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

