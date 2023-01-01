$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 1 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10351716

10351716 Stock #: OB0703A

OB0703A VIN: KMHD84LF3HU271295

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OB0703A

Mileage 104,198 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.