Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Detection!

Compare at $15449 - Our Price is just $14999!

Ranked among the top in its class the 2017 Hyundai Elantra is a real steal. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundais engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 157,477 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantras trim level is Limited SE. Elantra Limited SE serves everything that you deserve: looks, comfort, convenience and state-of-the-art technology. It includes all the features from the GLS plus it has a chrome grille, chrome door handles, chrome window belt molding, LED brake lights, drivers integrated memory system, 8-way power drivers seat, deluxe sliding front center armrest, leather seating surfaces, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror with HomeLink, a 4.2-in color instrument panel display, an 8-in touchscreen navigation system, Infinity audio system with 8 speakers and external amplifier, and rear parking assistance sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Detection.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.84 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Used
VIN KMHD84LFXHU316622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0009B
  • Mileage 157,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Detection!

Compare at $15449 - Our Price is just $14999!

Ranked among the top in its class the 2017 Hyundai Elantra is a real steal. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 157,477 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Limited SE. Elantra Limited SE serves everything that you deserve: looks, comfort, convenience and state-of-the-art technology. It includes all the features from the GLS plus it has a chrome grille, chrome door handles, chrome window belt molding, LED brake lights, driver's integrated memory system, 8-way power driver's seat, deluxe sliding front center armrest, leather seating surfaces, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror with HomeLink, a 4.2-in color instrument panel display, an 8-in touchscreen navigation system, Infinity audio system with 8 speakers and external amplifier, and rear parking assistance sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Detection.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.84 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

