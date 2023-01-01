$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Tech - Navigation
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Tech - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
128,684KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD04LB5HU402697
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0088A
- Mileage 128,684 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
Says Car and Driver ...the handsome Elantra has balanced proportions and angular sheet metal, and it also offers great value. Check out this Elantra and see what the hype is about!The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is completely redesigned with a roomy interior, user friendly features and excellent fuel economy. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 128,684 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Sport Tech. Experience the perks of comfort and efficiency with an added dose of sportiness in the Elantra Sport Tech. This vehicle has all the standard features with other options included such as a 7 speed dual clutch transmission, sporty aluminum alloys, power sunroof with sunshade, 8 speaker Infinity premium audio, 8 inch display with navigation, leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, garage door transmitter, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, rear collision alert, rear parking sensors, and blind spot sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Says Car and Driver ...the handsome Elantra has balanced proportions and angular sheet metal, and it also offers great value. Check out this Elantra and see what the hype is about!The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is completely redesigned with a roomy interior, user friendly features and excellent fuel economy. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 128,684 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Sport Tech. Experience the perks of comfort and efficiency with an added dose of sportiness in the Elantra Sport Tech. This vehicle has all the standard features with other options included such as a 7 speed dual clutch transmission, sporty aluminum alloys, power sunroof with sunshade, 8 speaker Infinity premium audio, 8 inch display with navigation, leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, garage door transmitter, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, rear collision alert, rear parking sensors, and blind spot sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD - Heated Seats 36,932 KM $27,498 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 110,375 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Passat Trendline+ - Heated Seats 165,918 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2017 Hyundai Elantra