<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!</b><br> <br> Says Car and Driver ...the handsome Elantra has balanced proportions and angular sheet metal, and it also offers great value. Check out this Elantra and see what the hype is about!The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is completely redesigned with a roomy interior, user friendly features and excellent fuel economy. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundais engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 128,684 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Elantras trim level is Sport Tech. Experience the perks of comfort and efficiency with an added dose of sportiness in the Elantra Sport Tech. This vehicle has all the standard features with other options included such as a 7 speed dual clutch transmission, sporty aluminum alloys, power sunroof with sunshade, 8 speaker Infinity premium audio, 8 inch display with navigation, leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, garage door transmitter, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, rear collision alert, rear parking sensors, and blind spot sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2017 Hyundai Elantra

128,684 KM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

128,684KM
Used
VIN KMHD04LB5HU402697

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0088A
  • Mileage 128,684 KM

Vehicle Description

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

