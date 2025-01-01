$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL - Low Mileage
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,716KM
VIN KMHD84LF7HU374378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,716 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel!
The list of new multimedia and safety features is endless in the new 2017 Hyundai Elantra. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This low mileage sedan has just 53,716 kms. It's polar white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is GL. Get ready for more fun with Elantra GL. It offers a wide array of pampering and exciting features like aluminum alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, cruise control, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED side mirror turn signal indicators, power windows with driver's auto up/down and pinch protection, illuminated vanity mirrors with extensions, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, a 3.5-in Mono TFT LCD instrument panel display, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, 6-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, driver's and passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
3.06 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson In-Line 4-Cylinder
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2017 Hyundai Elantra