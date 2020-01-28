Bluetooth, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof!



The 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT has an excellent safety record and even better safety options. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



With a European design and finely tuned to perfection, the new Elantra GT offers impressive styling and safety with a high level of comfort. This hatchback has clean design lines and mildly aggressive styling offering a real sports car look. The new Elantra GT offers ample trunk space and great passenger comfort. Thanks to its sporty chassis, on road feedback is nothing but sharp and determined. This hatchback has 51,414 kms. It's marina blue metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Elantra GT's trim level is Limited. The top trim of the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT raises the bar for compact hatchbacks. Not only do you get the sporty look, the Limited trim adds leather seats, LED taillights, bluetooth connectivity, navigation, 17 inch alloy wheels, and dual automatic climate control. On top of that, you get features like steering wheel auio controls, automatic projection headlights, power windows and locks, driver selectable steering mode, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Premium Audio System, Heated Front Seats.





