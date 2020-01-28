Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GT Limited - - Bluetooth - $126 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GT Limited - - Bluetooth - $126 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,414KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4569081
  • Stock #: U0424
  • VIN: KMHD35LH1HU383793
Exterior Colour
Marina Blue Metallic
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof!

Compare at $16479 - Our Price is just $15999!

The 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT has an excellent safety record and even better safety options. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With a European design and finely tuned to perfection, the new Elantra GT offers impressive styling and safety with a high level of comfort. This hatchback has clean design lines and mildly aggressive styling offering a real sports car look. The new Elantra GT offers ample trunk space and great passenger comfort. Thanks to its sporty chassis, on road feedback is nothing but sharp and determined. This hatchback has 51,414 kms. It's marina blue metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Elantra GT's trim level is Limited. The top trim of the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT raises the bar for compact hatchbacks. Not only do you get the sporty look, the Limited trim adds leather seats, LED taillights, bluetooth connectivity, navigation, 17 inch alloy wheels, and dual automatic climate control. On top of that, you get features like steering wheel auio controls, automatic projection headlights, power windows and locks, driver selectable steering mode, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Premium Audio System, Heated Front Seats.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $125.70 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • cruise
  • tilt
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Comfort
  • air
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Premium audio system
  • AM / FM / CD Player
  • Sirius XM Satellite Ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2015 Subaru Outback ...
 86,614 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 687,071 KM
$14,979 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 16,040 KM
$18,647 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Send A Message