2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS LEASE RETURN! ONE OWNER!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$14,802

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,237KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4747599
  • Stock #: L043
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2HU403883
Exterior Colour
Sparkling Metal Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
One Owner, Non-smoker, Local, Ex-lease, Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof!

Compare at $15246 - Our Price is just $14802!

Says Car and Driver ...the handsome Elantra has balanced proportions and angular sheet metal, and it also offers great value. Check out this Elantra and see what the hype is about!The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is completely redesigned with a roomy interior, user friendly features and excellent fuel economy. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This low mileage sedan has just 37,237 kms. It's sparkling metal metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Elantra's trim level is GLS. Specially designed for your driving needs, the Elantra GLS provides a great driving experience. It comes packed with all the GL features plus must-have features like upgraded aluminum alloy wheels, 4-wheel disc brakes, hands-free Smart Trunk, front door handle approach lights, heated rear seat, dual-zone automatic climate control with windshield defogger, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition, power tilt-and-slide sunroof, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Proximity Key, Heated Front Seats.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $121.29 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • cruise
  • tilt
  • Proximity Key
Windows
  • Sunroof
Comfort
  • air
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Cloth Seats
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Premium audio system
  • AM / FM / CD Player
  • Sirius XM Satellite Ready

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

