One Owner, Non-smoker, Local, Ex-lease, Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof!
Compare at $15246 - Our Price is just $14802!
Says Car and Driver ...the handsome Elantra has balanced proportions and angular sheet metal, and it also offers great value. Check out this Elantra and see what the hype is about!The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is completely redesigned with a roomy interior, user friendly features and excellent fuel economy. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This low mileage sedan has just 37,237 kms. It's sparkling metal metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra's trim level is GLS. Specially designed for your driving needs, the Elantra GLS provides a great driving experience. It comes packed with all the GL features plus must-have features like upgraded aluminum alloy wheels, 4-wheel disc brakes, hands-free Smart Trunk, front door handle approach lights, heated rear seat, dual-zone automatic climate control with windshield defogger, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition, power tilt-and-slide sunroof, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Proximity Key, Heated Front Seats.
