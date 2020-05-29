Menu
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL - $112 B/W

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,400KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5174537
  • Stock #: BL0888A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU156926
Exterior Colour
Space Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel

Compare at $13904 - Our Price is just $13499!

The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is one of the most refined economy cars on the road. - The Car Connection. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 63,400 kms. It's space black pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Elantra's trim level is GL. Get ready for more fun with Elantra GL. It offers a wide array of pampering and exciting features like aluminum alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, cruise control, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED side mirror turn signal indicators, power windows with driver's auto up/down and pinch protection, illuminated vanity mirrors with extensions, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, a 3.5-in Mono TFT LCD instrument panel display, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and more.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $111.06 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

