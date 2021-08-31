$20,898 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 2 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

H1540 VIN: KMHD04LBXHU401397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,274 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Leather shift knob Sport steering wheel Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels High intensity discharge headlights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 1.6 Engine displacement: 1.6 L Rear seats: split-bench Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1 Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Passenger volume: 2,713L (95.8 cu.ft.) Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Front tires: 225/40HR18.0 Rear tires: 225/40HR18.0 Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3) Primary LCD size: 7.0 CD-MP3 decoder Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Proximity key: doors and push button start Rear collision: warning Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Interior cargo volume: 408 L (14 cu.ft.) Exterior length: 4,569mm (179.9) Exterior body width: 1,801mm (70.9) Turning radius: 2.7m (8.7') Front legroom: 1,072mm (42.2) Rear legroom: 907mm (35.7) Front headroom: 986mm (38.8) Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4) Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9) Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2) Rear shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3) Interior maximum cargo volume: 408 L (14 cu.ft.) Blind spot: warning Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36) Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift GVWR: 1,840kg (4,057lbs) Horsepower: 201hp @ 6,000RPM Engine horsepower: 201hp @ 6,000RPM Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,750RPM Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,750RPM Curb weight: 1,410kg (3,109lbs) Appearance: analog Cargo: trunk

