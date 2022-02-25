$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
SE - Leather Seats
69,791KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8448630
- Stock #: L142
- VIN: KMHC85LC4HU021667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,791 KM
Vehicle Description
Unmatched fuel economy and a comfortable driving position to enjoy it in. This 2017 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a beautifully inventive vehicle that is part of a range of technologically advanced hybrid/electric cars Hyundai is currently offering. With numerous tech options and a premium interior that offers comfort before all, the Ioniq is the new kid on the hybrid car scene that is taking the world by storm and not looking back.This hatchback has 69,791 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our IONIQ Hybrid's trim level is SE. Stylish and economical, this Hybrid Ioniq SE will surprise with the upscale cabin and comfort it delivers. Standard options include aluminum wheels, heated side mirrors, power sunroof with sunshade, perimeter and approach lights, 6 speaker audio with 7 inch display, smart phone connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front power seats, heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, automatic air conditioning, push button start, a back up camera, blind spot sensor, rear traffic alert and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Detection
