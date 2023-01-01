$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Premium - Heated Seats
61,027KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best. It delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This low mileage SUV has just 61,027 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Premium. With Santa Fe Sport Premium you're ready to take your active lifestyle anywhere. As a step up from the 2.4L, this all-wheel drive SUV contains all the equipment found in the 2.4L plus a heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, manual rear side window sunshades, LED integrated side mirror turn signal repeaters, heated rear seats, 12-way power adjustable driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support and adjustable head restraints, dual-zone automatic climate control with CleanAir Ionizer, rear parking assist sensors, and Blind Spot Detection System with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Alert, Bluetooth .
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Alert
