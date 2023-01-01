Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

61,027 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium - Heated Seats

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,027KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10494009
  Stock #: U0816
  VIN: 5XYZU3LB9HG483312

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # U0816
  Mileage 61,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Alert, Bluetooth !

This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best. It delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This low mileage SUV has just 61,027 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Premium. With Santa Fe Sport Premium you're ready to take your active lifestyle anywhere. As a step up from the 2.4L, this all-wheel drive SUV contains all the equipment found in the 2.4L plus a heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, manual rear side window sunshades, LED integrated side mirror turn signal repeaters, heated rear seats, 12-way power adjustable driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support and adjustable head restraints, dual-zone automatic climate control with CleanAir Ionizer, rear parking assist sensors, and Blind Spot Detection System with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Alert, Bluetooth .


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Collision Alert

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

