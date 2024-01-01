$18,890+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L FWD - Bluetooth - $154 B/W
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L FWD - Bluetooth - $154 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$18,890
+ taxes & licensing
87,199KM
Used
VIN 5XYZT3LB2HG478438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # OB0809A
- Mileage 87,199 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry!
Compare at $19457 - Our Price is just $18890!
Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport a great statement on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 87,199 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4L FWD. Go ahead and make a to-do list for your family or friends, the Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD was built to accomplish your ambitious plans. As the entry point to the Santa Fe Sport lineup, the 2.4L has an impressive list of standard features that include aluminum alloy wheels, heated front seats, 40/20/40 split-folding 2nd-row seats, air conditioning with manual climate control, power windows, power locks, steering wheel mounted cruise control, fog lights, automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights, trailer pre-wiring, roof rack rails, remote keyless entry with alarm, AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with CD/MP3 player, 6-speaker audio system with 5-in touchscreen and rear view camera, Bluetooth, and iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $153.41 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$18,890
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe