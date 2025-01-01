$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
220,225KM
VIN KM8SNDHF5HU228750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NIGHT SKY PEARL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Touch Screen, Memory Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound System
This Hyundai Santa Fe XL still does what good crossover SUV's do best. It delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is for sale today.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a fine blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe XL is a smart choice. This SUV has 220,225 kms. It's night sky pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe XL's trim level is Luxury. The Santa Fe XL Luxury was designed to adapt whatever your lifestyle demands. Features include LED fog lights, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, driver's integrated memory system, 12-way power driver's seat with 4-way lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger's seat with height adjust, leather seating surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, electrochromic inside rearview mirror with HomeLink and compass, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, 12-speaker Infinity premium audio system, and an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe