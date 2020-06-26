+ taxes & licensing
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Alert, Bluetooth !
Compare at $19569 - Our Price is just $18999!
Versatile for any activity, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great blend of technology, comfort, and style on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 88,017 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Premium. With Santa Fe Sport Premium you're ready to take your active lifestyle anywhere. As a step up from the 2.4L, this all-wheel drive SUV contains all the equipment found in the 2.4L plus a heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, manual rear side window sunshades, LED integrated side mirror turn signal repeaters, heated rear seats, 12-way power adjustable driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support and adjustable head restraints, dual-zone automatic climate control with CleanAir Ionizer, rear parking assist sensors, and Blind Spot Detection System with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Alert, Bluetooth .
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.27 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
