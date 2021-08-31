Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

64,181 KM

Details Description Features

$28,898

+ tax & licensing
$28,898

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$28,898

+ taxes & licensing

64,181KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7995606
  • Stock #: H1542
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB1HG475940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H1542
  • Mileage 64,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.4L I4CYL Engine * 6-speed automatic transmission with manual mode * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * AWD * Heated seat front & back * Heated steering wheel * Proximity key * Push button start * Bluetooth * spoiler * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats * Back up camera Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 2.4
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Horsepower: 185hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 185hp @ 6,000RPM
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Fuel economy highway: 9.1L/100 km
Speakers: 12
Front tires: 235/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65TR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Speaker type: Infinity
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Display: analog
CD-MP3 decoder
Proximity keyless entry: doors and push button start
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Drive type: all-wheel
Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,406mm (55.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4)
Interior cargo volume: 1,003 L (35 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 951mm (37.4)
Front headroom: 971mm (38.2)
Exterior length: 4,700mm (185.0)
Exterior body width: 1,880mm (74.0)
Exterior height: 1,680mm (66.1)
Rear legroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,480mm (58.3)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,025 L (72 cu.ft.)
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Passenger volume: 3,058L (108.0 cu.ft.)
Smart device integration: Android Auto
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning
Fuel economy city: 12.0L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 10.7L/100 km
GVWR: 2,280kg (5,027lbs)
Curb weight: 1,816kg (4,004lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

