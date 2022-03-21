$28,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Limited - Navigation - $233 B/W
Location
96,501KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8804705
- Stock #: NB0806A
- VIN: KM8SNDHF9HU242683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $29869 - Our Price is just $28999!
Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe XL. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a fine blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe XL is a smart choice. This SUV has 96,501 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe XL's trim level is Limited. Performance, convenience, comfort, and entertainment; the Limited trim delivers it all. Features include sporty alloy wheels, HID headlights, LED tail lights, driver's integrated memory system, ventilated front seats, 4-way power adjustable passenger seat with height adjust, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with rear view camera, Bluetooth, and 12-speaker Infinity audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Premium Sound System.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $232.84 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Touch Screen
